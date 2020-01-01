State hires private security for Vermont's Barre courthouse

The state of Vermont has hired a private security company to help boost security at the Barre courthouse.

Courthouse security is now provided by one Washington County sheriff's deputy, two deputies from Lamoille County and two security guards from Securitas Security Services, which has an office in South Burlington.

Gregg Mousley, the chief of finance and administration for the Vermont Judiciary who oversees security at state courthouses, said previously there had been four security officers assigned to the courthouse, but the state decided to add a fifth because four was deemed insufficient.

