State investigating Verizon outage, 911 failure

Thousands of Verizon customers lost cell service in the Burlington area Friday, including emergency responders like the police. Now the state is looking into whether Verizon violated FCC rules.

"Anytime there is a service disruption that causes concern for the 911 Board and ability for Vermonters to access 911 service," said Barb Neal with Vermont's Enhanced 911 Board.

She wants answers from Verizon after Friday's outage wasn't reported by the cell phone service provider. Channel 3 News confirmed with the Public Service Department that a fiber cable serving 26 cell towers in the Burlington area was somehow severed during the big storm and service was knocked out from 3 to 6:15 p.m.

The E-911 Board tells us it learned about it through the media, not Verizon. And the Public Service Department raised concerns because it got calls from first responders who couldn't communicate during the outage.

Now the E-911 Board is trying to determine if Verizon was required to report the outage under FCC rules. Basically, if those 26 towers served enough customers to meet the threshold to trigger notification.

"Based on the information I have right now, it seems quite possible those thresholds could have been met by this event," Neal said.

Both the E-911 Board and the Public Service Department have requested more information from Verizon about the outage. The board will then determine what steps it will take next if Verizon failed to meet FCC requirements. It's unclear what, if any, penalties there will be.

The E-911 board couldn't say yet if 911 calls were missed because of the outage. But, if you're in area that has cell service and you call 911, all cell providers are required to allow that call to go through.

Verizon officials have not commented on the incident yet.

