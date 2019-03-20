State investigating septic problems at future mobile home co-op

After more than a year of back and forth, the owner of mobile home parks in Hinesburg and St. George has decided to sell the properties to the residents, who would run them as co-ops. But some residents have described disgusting smells and issues with septic systems that state environmental officials say they are now investigating.

Residents at the St. George Villa may have to wait a bit longer before they're owners of the trailer park. Lori Ring, the president of the St. George Villa Cooperative, says part of the $6.7 million deal is being delayed because of permit issues for the leach fields on the property.

"At one point he had 39 homes on a 20 home permit. So before we purchase the park, the current owner is correcting the issue," Ring said.

Residents say this oversight has caused smelly septic problems. Ring says a crushed pipe was also found. On Wednesday workers were starting on repairs.

Roger Kohn, the lawyer for property owner Mark Kaufman, says his client has agreed to fix the leach fields so the sale can go through. "An amendment to the sewer permit was deemed necessary and is pending before the state," he said.

Kaufman relayed that he didn't want WCAX visiting St. George Villa, but resident Jeff Wells invited our crew as his personal guests.

"The pumping station is going up here where they're working and this is a leach field right here," Wells explained. He says the permitting issue is just the beginning and that there's a long history of leach field problems at both St. George Villa and Sunset Lake Villa Estates in Hinesburg, and that

Reporter Neliana Ferarro: What does it look like when the leach field fails?

Jeff Wells: You have gray surface water and it stinks like sewer.

State officials say they are waiting for a report from engineers hired by Kaufman before they make a final decision about the permitting.