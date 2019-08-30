State investigating whistleblower allegations against contractor

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is actively investigating whistleblower allegations of willful, nonconforming construction services by contractor J.A. McDonald, Inc.

The investigation deals with two bridges constructed by J.A. McDonald in Bennington on Route 279, and two bridges on I-91 in Guilford.

The investigation has corroborated the allegations but also confirmed there are no immediate safety concerns.

The agency has notified the company that it is no longer eligible to work on additional AOT projects or on projects utilizing AOT grant funds.

The company has also been made aware of the state's intent to pursue legal recourse and is also reviewing potential contract claims.

J.A. McDonald is currently contracted by the state to perform work in downtown Waterbury, as well as Route 2 in Cabot.

The AOT says it has assigned additional oversight to these projects to ensure the integrity of the work meets the contract requirements, which were signed before the investigation.