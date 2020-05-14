Vermont businesses asked to fill out economic impact survey

The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association is asking businesses owners impacted by the pandemic to fill out a survey.

Officials say the survey will help state leaders assess the effects of COVID-19 and in turn create public policy. The group is sharing results with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to safely reopen retail businesses.

“Accurate and recent data from local businesses is crucial for understanding the complex and rapidly changing economic landscape that has followed the spread of COVID-19. It’s also crucial in providing aid in accordance with need, and planning for next year and beyond,” Vermont Retail and Grocers Association president Erin Sigrist said in a statement.

