State leaders hail $110M upgrades set for NY parks system

The recently approved state budget has $110 million for New York state's parks system, including millions for a new park to be built in Brooklyn.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and fellow Democrats who lead the Legislature - Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins - announced Monday that upgrades are scheduled this year at 47 state parks and historic sites.

The funding includes $20 million to develop a new 400-acre park named in honor of Shirley Chisholm, a Brooklyn native who was the first African American woman in Congress.

Other major expenditures include $2.2 million for Saratoga Spa State Park, more than $3.8 million for Rockland Lake State Park, nearly $8 million for seven western New York parks, and $15.2 million for Long Island's Jones Beach State Park.

