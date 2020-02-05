State leaders hold panel discussion on prison reform

Two Vermont leaders say the state’s only women’s prison needs to be shut down.

On Tuesday night, Chittenden County’s State’s Attorney Sarah George and Corrections Department Interim Commissioner James Baker joined in on a panel discussion called ‘How to Fix a Jail.’

They were among four people who debated the future of Chittenden Correctional Regional Facility, where a 2019 investigation found widespread allegations of sexual misconduct by male guards.

George described the facility as ‘disgusting.’

“It was built on a swamp. It is incredibly old. It's deteriorating. It's disgusting. It's not fit for human beings,” she said. “I’m not quite at the point where I don’t think any of them need to be in jail. Some of the have committed really heinous crimes and I don’t necessarily think the community is the best place for them, but there could be a much smaller and a much better facility that is designed to make them better citizens.”

Baker agreed, saying the prison ‘is not a place where we should be detaining’ people.

Panelists said there’s no one answer to address the question of how to fix a jail. Some of them said bail reform and changing the grievance system might be the solution, while others think incarcerating fewer people could work.

George says there’s about 1,700 people incarcerated in Vermont. She questions if every one of those offenders deserves life behind bars. She says it should depend on the circumstance, like if the person killed in self defense.

“Most of the homicides that have been committed in Vermont were very particular and specific homicides on a particular person. Those individuals are very, very unlikely to commit another homicide,” said George. “Like domestic violence. And again, those are the worst cases that our state has and I don’t want to minimize the fact, but most of those people have targeted and killed a specific person for a specific reason.”

Baker says that’s a tricky question to answer. He believes prison is the right route for many of the state’s felons.

“There are offenders in the system who are dangerous and they need a place but we have to do that with a level of respect and dignity for their human dignity,” he said. “I may not agree with folks that we don’t need a facility. I’m not there yet but I do know that that facility where we’re detaining those women is not a place where we should be detaining those women.”

Baker is also tasked with changing the culture of the prison. He took over the Corrections Department after former commissioner Mike Touchette stepped down in December following the sexual misconduct allegations at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. He says he’s having conversations within the department about curbing abuse.

“I really think looking at the internal affairs investigative process and the way that's done and the way we identify behavior, there's a lot of conversations about trying to intervene upstream,” Baker told WCAX News.

At the end of the discussion, Sen. Dick Sears, D – Bennington, and Rep. Selene Colburn, P – Burlington, gave a legislative update. They talked about some of the bills lawmakers are working on.

Some of those bills include reducing prison sentence time, decriminalizing drug possession and changing the way inmate information is collected.