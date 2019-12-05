State leaders respond to allegations of misconduct in Vermont prison

State leaders are responding to allegations of misconduct at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says he is investigating allegations of sexual abuse and harassment.

The report detailing misconduct was published by our media partner, Seven Days.

The story highlights the illegal habits of some officers and the in-house investigations that went into the allegations.

Some of the investigations led to various levels of reprimand, but others were found 'unsubstantiated', meaning officials could not determine what happened.

Secretary Smith says in a statement: "If this is a system issue, there will be system changes. If this is a personnel issue, people will be held fully accountable."