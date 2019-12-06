State leaders share resources for Veterans at risk of suicide

The state and military leaders are calling on Vermonters to unite. They want people to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

In Montpelier, Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Adjutant General highlighted resources for active-duty military members and veterans.

They also officially acknowledged death by suicide as a public health issue.

Leaders of the Vermont National Guard said the state needs to improve access to resources for veterans in crisis.

"We do however need to improve the availability of resources for those facing challenges," Adjutant General, Brigadier General Greg Knight said. "There is much work to do as Vermont does not have a robust network of specialists that focus on post-traumatic stress or adjustment disorder."

As the holidays approach, leaders encourage you to reach out to veterans who may be at risk.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, the department has a free 24-hour hotline. That number is 1-800-273-8255.