State leaders to take action to protect food stamps program

State leaders are trying to protect Vermonters who checkout groceries using 3SquaresVT.

We're told the federal government announced plans to cut more than $25 million in benefits by changing the way costs are calculated.

According to state leaders, the average decrease is about $82 a month and will affect seniors and people with disabilities the most.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan will be announcing action he plans to take to protect Vermont's program Friday.

His announcement is at 12:30 p.m. at Heineberg Senior Housing.