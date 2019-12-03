State leaders warn of charity scams this Giving Tuesday

While you're being generous this Giving Tuesday, Vermont state leaders are warning about charity scams.

The Vermont Attorney General's office says there are three things to keep in mind:

One, use websites that provide information on charities and to check accreditation. They recommend sites like Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau's Giving Wise Alliance.

Second, double-check mailing addresses and phone numbers.

And finally, check whether the charity is using someone to help raise money because that means your donation could get split between the charity and the fundraiser.

And if in doubt, call the Vermont Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Program.

"Giving Tuesday is a great day to give, but given the prevalence of scams I want Vermonters to make sure they don't get ripped off," said Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.