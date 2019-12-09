State looks at expanding commuter rail between Barre, Montpelier

Vermont transportation leaders could upgrade a stretch of rail between Barre and Montpelier to allow passenger trains.

Right now, the state-owned rail line is used for shipping granite out of state.

Lawmakers and the Vermont Agency of Transportation are looking at expanding commuter rail services between the two cities. But first, they need to overhaul the line's culverts, rail lines and bridges.

The projects could cost between $67 million and $96 million. The higher price includes a safety feature called positive train control.

"It's a safety measure that would not allow two pieces of rail equipment to enter the same piece of track at the same time. It measures where each piece of equipment is and it will automatically stop a piece of equipment if there's already another piece of rail equipment in that area," explained Dan Delabruere, the rail and aviation bureau director for AOT.

Lawmakers will review the plans this upcoming session to see if they want to approve it.