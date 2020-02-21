Vermont gets nearly $1 million in federal grants for local airports

The state of Vermont is getting nearly a million federal dollars to help with safety and infrastructure.

Three airports will split the more than $805,000 grant.

Middlebury State Airport is getting nearly $350,000 to remove obstructions in the approaches one of their runways.

Edward F Knapp State Airport in Barre is getting $210,000 to update the airport master plan

And Southern Vermont Regional in Rutland is getting $30,000 for aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment

Finally, the state is being given nearly $300,000 to seal airport pavement.

Vermont officials feel these federal investments will help improve safety and enhance their economic potential.

They say they are happy to see funds from the FAA being put to good use here in Vermont.