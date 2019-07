After five years of litigation, there is a stalemate in a false advertising lawsuit.

The state of Vermont sued the makers of 5-Hour Energy saying claims about the product's ingredients and potency were misleading.

The case was set to go to trial this week but late last week, the two sides agreed to settle the case.

The makers of 5-Hour Energy will pay the state $308,000 to cover legal expenses but the company does not admit any wrongdoing.