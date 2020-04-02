State officials: No broken ventilators sent to Vermont

Broken ventilators were reportedly shipped from the federal stockpile to some desperate states but Vermont officials say that hasn't happened here.

There are thousands of ventilators in the federal stockpile.

The New York Times is reporting the feds sent some broken equipment to some states.

State officials tell WCAX News Vermont has not received any that don't work.

The Trump administration says it will ship out 10,000 ventilators when the nation experiences a big surge in coronavirus cases.

The Times is also reporting that another 2,000 ventilators in the federal stockpile can't be deployed because they weren't properly maintained.