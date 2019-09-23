State officials predict great year for fall foliage

Monday is the first day of fall and leaf peepers are making their plans to visit or they're already here.

We spoke with the Commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation Mike Snyder about what we can expect to see this year.

Snyder says we are on track for a good fall because it's been a great summer for the trees.

He says the peak should be sometime over the next few weeks.

"It's typically going up in the northern part of the state in the higher elevations and then it works its way down and into the valleys. Couple of weeks, depending on the weather," said Snyder.

They are doing a 'findyourpeakvt' challenge like they did last year. He says it works well because he says Vermonters are the true experts, so they crowdsource the weekly foliage forecast.

He says everyone has their own perspectives on it.

He says good foliage starts with good forests which he says because of the good summer, the trees are looking healthy.

Send us your fall photos and if you post them on social media, use the hashtag: 'findyourpeakvt'.

Click here for more information.