State officials question St. Albans leaders on TIF use

The state is challenging St. Albans city leaders over how they're spending money.

St. Albans used tax increment financing funds or TIFs for its downtown development project. TIF is a program that allows a municipality to use the new property taxes generated by private development to pay for public infrastructure improvements in the area around that development

The city got a TIF to build a parking garage downtown, which was the incentive to attract a new office building and hotel.

But in a recent report, the state auditor says St. Albans violated rules by using funds to pay debt. The auditor says the city owes the state education fund more than $110,000.

St. Albans leaders argue the auditor's decision could impact the effectiveness of TIFs in smaller Vermont communities.

"It could potentially have big implications if communities aren't able to also borrow the money to pay for the debt in those first couple of years," said Dominic Cloud, the St. Albans city manager.

Cloud anticipates the Legislature will pick up the issue this coming session.