Bracing for mosquito season

It's been a wet and rainy spring, creating puddles of potential problems.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water and experts say it tends to be worse in the southern part of the state. But state officials say predicting how good or bad a mosquito season is going to be is not possible.

"That's the $140,000 question -- we can't predict. Last year we had a very wet spring and I got a lot of calls and we were expecting it to be a bad year overall, then much of the state went into a drought," said Patti Casey from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

When we spoke with people around Chittenden County, it seemed to be a mixed bag, with some people saying they haven't really noticed the mosquitoes yet while others say they've already been bit several times.

"There are a lot of mosquitoes out in certain areas of the state where there's a lot of standing water," said Casey.

But Casey says there is good news. She says most of the mosquitoes that we are seeing this time of year are called "nuisance" mosquitoes, meaning they will bite you, but don't carry disease or have a low possibility of carrying one.

"We don't see them carrying diseases until later in the summer, it takes several weeks for the virus to amplify in a mosquito population that they can be capable of transmitting disease," said Casey.

She says there are two mosquito born diseases we see in the Northeast: West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (Triple E)

"We don't see Triple E Eastern Equine Encephalitis nearly as much. West Nile Virus is considered to be throughout the state at this point," said Casey.

Nice weather brought people out to Oak Ledge Park who have varying opinions on the mosquitoes this year.

Shelburne resident George Ellwood was playing Bocce Ball when we caught up with him. "It hasn't been that bad but mainly because the rain has kept me in and the mosquitoes out," said Ellwood.

Pickleball player Mary Ann Garvel says she see's them while she's planting flowers. "Well, definitely out gardening there's plenty of them but it's not as bad as last year," said Garvel.

And playing on the playground, we caught up with mom Galadreil Pastor, who says they didn't start out too bad. "And then as soon as Memorial Day weekend hit, it seems like they all hatched and came out," she said.

Casey says last year started off bad but then ended with a 30 percent drop off in mosquito collection. Proving they just can't predict how good or bad a mosquito season will be.