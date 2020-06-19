State officials say no tolerance for sex abuse in Vt. Corrections

State officials say sexual exploitation in Vermont's corrections system will not be tolerated.

Joshua Russ

This after community correction's officer Joshua Russ was charged on Friday after police say he paid a woman he was supervising for oral sex.

Russ pleaded not guilty and is on paid administrative leave from his job at Probation and Parole in Brattleboro.

The state launched an investigation of sex abuse in the corrections system late last year after allegations of abuse were uncovered at the prison in South Burlington. That investigation was paused during the pandemic. But Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says it will resume in a few weeks.

"This is not going to be tolerated in this department. And if you are in this department and you want to perform this sort of behavior, then this is not the department for you. Matter of fact, state government is not the place for you," Smith said.

Smith did note the crimes alleged against Russ were discovered and reported to police by corrections staff and that Russ was placed on leave that same day.