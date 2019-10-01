State officials to use a robocall to spread awareness

We all get several every day, a fake phone call. But that has Vermont state leaders using the scammers tactic to try to educate people.

Governor Phil Scott and Attorney General T.J. Donovan are cold calling and using a robocall to spread awareness.

They'll be set up in Burlington's Hilton Hotel for the call-a-thon starting at 10 a.m.

They're partnering with AARP to reach hundreds of Vermonters and warn them of common scams happening and how to protect themselves and their families.