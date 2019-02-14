State panel orders Macias' education license revoked

A state hearing panel on Thursday revoked the education license of former Burlington guidance director Mario Macias.

WCAX News has obtained the ruling from the special three-member panel that heard the case. They found that only three of the seven counts against Macias were substantiated, but that's enough for them to order his license to be revoked.

Macias was the guidance director at Burlington High School. He appeared at a rarely held licensing hearing in December to face a range of accusations, including that he had falsified a student transcript and created a hostile working environment that drove several employees to resign.

Investigators concluded Macias was incompetent at his job. The hearing panel concluded that Macias' conduct established a broad pattern of unprofessional conduct and that he should no longer have an education license in Vermont.

WCAX News reached out to Macias' attorney for comment on the decision. We are also waiting to hear if the education secretary will comment as well.

