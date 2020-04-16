State partners with businesses to expand internet in rural Vermont

A new partnership aims to get more internet access to rural Vermont.

Microsoft, RTO Wireless and Up and Running I.T. are teaming up with the state to install free public Wi-Fi at locations in rural communities that lack good broadband coverage.

Microsoft is covering the cost.

A survey by the Department of Public Service found that 38 small Vermont towns had no suitable socially distant and publicly available Wi-Fi.

The hot spots are already being installed. Here's a list of where you can find them:

-Town of Wheelock

-Isle La Motte Elementary

-Ferrisburgh Central School

-Folsom Ed and Community Center

-Concord School

-Lyndon Town School

-Danby Town Offices

-Belvidere Central School

-Morgan Country Store (town clerk, post office etc.)

-Charleston Elementary School

-Coventry Elementary School

-Jay Westfield Joint Elementary School

-Waltham Town Offices

-Walden School

-Waterford School

-Barre City - City Hall/Merchants Way Extension

-Office of Unified Towns and Gore

-Norton Town Office

-Ira Town Offices

-East Haven Community Building

-North Hero Town Office and School

-Craftsbury Common

-Highgate Town Office Complex

-Wardsboro Town Hall & Library

-Readsboro Town Office and School

-Sandgate Town Hall

-Greensboro Offices

-Sunderland Town Office Building

-Train Station Depot, North Bennington

-Athens Town Office

-Albany Methodist Church

Click here for the interactive map of public Wi-Fi hot spots in Vermont.