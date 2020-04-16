State partners with businesses to expand internet in rural Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) A new partnership aims to get more internet access to rural Vermont.
Microsoft, RTO Wireless and Up and Running I.T. are teaming up with the state to install free public Wi-Fi at locations in rural communities that lack good broadband coverage.
Microsoft is covering the cost.
A survey by the Department of Public Service found that 38 small Vermont towns had no suitable socially distant and publicly available Wi-Fi.
The hot spots are already being installed. Here's a list of where you can find them:
-Town of Wheelock
-Isle La Motte Elementary
-Ferrisburgh Central School
-Folsom Ed and Community Center
-Concord School
-Lyndon Town School
-Danby Town Offices
-Belvidere Central School
-Morgan Country Store (town clerk, post office etc.)
-Charleston Elementary School
-Coventry Elementary School
-Jay Westfield Joint Elementary School
-Waltham Town Offices
-Walden School
-Waterford School
-Barre City - City Hall/Merchants Way Extension
-Office of Unified Towns and Gore
-Norton Town Office
-Ira Town Offices
-East Haven Community Building
-North Hero Town Office and School
-Craftsbury Common
-Highgate Town Office Complex
-Wardsboro Town Hall & Library
-Readsboro Town Office and School
-Sandgate Town Hall
-Greensboro Offices
-Sunderland Town Office Building
-Train Station Depot, North Bennington
-Athens Town Office
-Albany Methodist Church
Click here for the interactive map of public Wi-Fi hot spots in Vermont.