State pitches in after Vermonters targeted in food benefits scam

WCAX News has just learned the number of Vermonters targeted in a food benefits scam. Some 153 Vermonters were targeted in the scam that went after 3SquaresVT benefits.

Recipients are issued EBT cards. The state loads them up with money to use each month. But $38,000 worth of benefits were stolen via a bank in California.

When the state discovered the breach, cards were immediately suspended so no more money could be stolen. And it blocked cards from processing any transactions in California.

To complicate things further, this happened during the government shutdown so the state couldn't contact the feds, who fund the program.

The Department for Children and Families tells WCAX News it wasn't about to let Vermonters go hungry, so it ponied up the cash-- again, about $38,000. It's unclear whether the state will be reimbursed.

Now, because the cards were frozen, the state had to send out paper checks to those 153 victims. If you have not received yours yet, DCF wants to hear you. Call the hotline to the benefits service center at 1-800-479-6151.