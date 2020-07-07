State police investigate potential racial bias after scuffed up BLM messages

Three Black Lives Matter messages are scuffed up and now police are investigating potential bias.

BLM painting before it was damaged.

Police say the incidents were discovered Monday in Jericho and Underhill and are unsure if they are connected.

It appears a car burned out their tires over the words 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Black Trans Lives Matter.'

In one incident on Browns Trace Road in Jericho, we're told someone threw white and brown paint on the artwork.

We showed you a photo of the painting on Pleasant Valley in Underhill when it first went up. It was one of the messages found damaged.

Another messaged was damaged on Irish Settlement Road in Underhill.

Police are investigating who is responsible.