State police investigate suspicious fire in Middletown Springs

Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Middletown Springs, Vermont.

Firefighters headed out to Saw Mill Road Saturday afternoon to find a remote camp structure completely on fire.

We're told most of the building had been lost before they even got there and they tried to save the rest, but it was lost to the fire.

Police say the camp was believed to be unoccupied, but a man appeared from the woods behind the camp telling firefighters he was hurt.

It's unclear if he was staying in the camp or in the woods at the time of the fire.

Officers say an investigation is underway to figure out how the flames started, but it is being called suspicious.