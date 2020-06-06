State police looking for help in locating stolen puppy, cat

GLOVER, VT (WCAX) Vermont State Police are asking for your help in assisting a Glover woman locate her stolen puppy and cat.
Kassidy Limlaw told police someone broke into her house and took her new puppy last month.
It was in a maroon plastic crate inside one of the bedrooms.
The puppy and the crate were gone and in its place was a small pile of ashes.
Limlaw's puppy is a mix of Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog.
A couple of weeks before the alleged break-in, Limlaw also reported one of her cats went missing.
It is not believed the ashes were the missing pets.
Anyone with information should call the police - 802-334-8881.