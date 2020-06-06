State police looking for help in locating stolen puppy, cat

Vermont State Police are asking for your help in assisting a Glover woman locate her stolen puppy and cat.

Kassidy Limlaw told police someone broke into her house and took her new puppy last month.

It was in a maroon plastic crate inside one of the bedrooms.

The puppy and the crate were gone and in its place was a small pile of ashes.

Limlaw's puppy is a mix of Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog.

A couple of weeks before the alleged break-in, Limlaw also reported one of her cats went missing.

It is not believed the ashes were the missing pets.

Anyone with information should call the police - 802-334-8881.

