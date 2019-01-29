State reaches agreement with Saint-Gobain to address well contamination

State officials have a tentative agreement to address chemical contamination in the Bennington area.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources says the deal with plastics company Saint-Gobain will improve water systems for affected homes on the east side of town.

More than 150 private wells were contaminated by PFOA, a suspected carcinogen. It was used in manufacturing at a factory in North Bennington that is now closed and owned by the company.

If the deal is finalized, Saint-Gobain will pay more than $25 million for water line extensions, new wells and filtration systems. The state will contribute $4.7 million.

"The western portion cost roughly about $20 million. We expect this to be somewhat more expensive. So we're probably talking the state's portion is maybe 20 percent of the overall cost," said Peter Walke, the deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

The company already agreed last fall to extend water lines on the western side of Bennington.