State seeking comments on plan to monitor Coventry landfill odors

A Vermont environmental regulator is seeking public comment on a plan to hire an independent contractor to monitor odor at the state's only operating landfill.

The District 7 Environmental Commission has granted Casella Waste Systems permission to expand the Coventry landfill on condition that the company bring in an approved third-party odor monitor. Under the proposal, any odor complaints received on the landfill’s odor hot line would be provided within five minutes to the odor consultant.

Casella has permission to develop 51.2 acres of additional landfill, which would allow the landfill to continue to take waste before being capped and closed within 35 years.

