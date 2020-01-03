State seeks businesses to buy electricity from power plant

New Hampshire is recruiting businesses to move to the site of a former mill where a new power plant is expected to open next year.

Utah-based Q Hydrogen Solutions is using part of the former Wausau Paper Mill site in the village of Groveton to build a hydrogen power plant and says it would provide cheap, renewable energy for tenants.

The plant will use water from the Upper Ammonoosuc River and convert the hydrogen in that water to electricity.

A data center planned to move into the mill and purchase the power, but that deal fell through.

The team is looking to recruit manufacturing, energy and agriculture companies, among others.

1/2/2020 6:20:57 PM (GMT -5:00)