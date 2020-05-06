State to add dozens more public Wi-Fi spots

An update on an effort to add dozens of more public Wi-Fi spots around Vermont.

The state already added 35 public Wi-Fi hot spots after the coronavirus outbreak began. But now they are adding another 35.

The Vermont Public Service Department says most were installed last week.

New locations include the Marlboro Elementary School, Sutton Town Office, Fayston Municipal Building and Park and Ride, and the town offices in Richford.

Data collected by the state over the past month shows there are 327 users and 66-gigabytes of data used at the 70 state-provided hot spots. They expect most of that data was used in the past week.

And those 70 state-owned hot spots are just a fraction of the 800 available in Vermont. New data on all of them show 1,100 people have used over 270 gigabytes since March.

The state is also applying for funds from FEMA to pay for the latest installations.

Click here for the interactive map of public Wi-Fi hot spots in Vermont.