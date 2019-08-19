State to replace lost federal funds for Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood says it's pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than abide by a Trump administration gag order.

But in Vermont, the state government says it's stepping in to replace the lost Title X federal funds while maintaining access to abortion and other family planning services for thousands of low-income women.

About 4 million women are served nationwide under the Title X program, which distributes $260 million in grants to clinics. In Vermont, Planned Parenthood is the sole provider, serving about 10,000 women. With the new rule prohibiting Title X providers from referring patients for abortions, Planned Parenthood has pulled out of the program.

Our Kiernan Brisson took a closer look at what this means for patients in Vermont.

The new rule handed down by the Trump Administration says that a health care provider using federal Title X funding cannot tell their patients abortion is an option available to them.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood have used Title X funding for decades to provide a broad range of women's health services.

Asking health professionals to not do their job is something Planned Parenthood says it is not willing to do, so the organization is pulling out of the Title X program.

"This is dangerous and unethical, which is why we are withdrawing from the program. We cannot ask our health care providers to violate their medical ethics and essentially lie to their patients," said Lucy Leriche, the vice president of public policy at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Planned Parenthood was planning to dip into emergency funds and money set aside by fundraisers to replace the nearly $1 million in Title X funding they get each year. But the state of Vermont has them covered in the short term.

Monday, the Vermont Department of Health announced it will use state funds that were set aside to ensure that these services can continue.

"So there is a total of about $800,000 that has been sitting in a contingency fund that can be utilized and it will go from July 1st of this year through for a year after," Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

Levine officially notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that Planned Parenthood would no longer be using Title X funds under the new rule.

If the issue with the new Title X rule is not resolved before the contingency fund runs out, the state government may need to look into other ways to provide funding for the family planning programs.