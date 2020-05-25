State to shut down some pop-up alternative care sites

A low coronavirus infection rate in Vermont means pop-up alternative care sites are going unused. So, the state is working on a plan to take some of them down.

Pop-up sites, like the one at the Spartan Arena in Rutland, were designed for non-COVID patients in case hospitals became inundated with patients who did have coronavirus.

The one in Rutland went up in April and can handle 150 patients but it has never been used.

Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says Rutland, St. Albans and Barre will be the first three sites to come down.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center tells WCAX News they have not been given a date yet on when that will happen but they expect to find out this week.

The state says these pop-up sites will pop up again if we see a surge in cases.