State, town officials trying to make crash site safer

Officials in New Hampshire and in the town of Chesterfield are trying to make a section of road safer where there have been a number of crashes, including one over the July Fourth weekend.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports town officials requested changes to an intersection along Route 9.

They've asked the Transportation Department to remove an eastbound passing lane and replace it with a left-turn lane. The board said a state plan to install flashing signs for drivers isn't enough.

A department spokesperson said it has been working with the town since winter and continues to evaluate the road for potential safety improvements.

7/12/2020 1:37:40 PM (GMT -4:00)