Both a Vermont State Trooper and another driver are recovering with minor injuries after a crash in Brattleboro.

Authorities say Trooper Nicholas Cervero of the Shaftsbury Barracks was involved in a crash with a car driven by Penny Williams, 51,

on Western Avenue Monday.

Both were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor upper body injuries.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the crash. The Brattleboro Police Department is investigating.