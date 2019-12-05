State troopers identified in officer-involved shooting in Bristol

Vermont State Police have identified the two troopers and one officer involved in Tuesday's Bristol shooting.

They say State Troopers Robert Helm and Matthew Hood along with Bristol Police Officer Jori Fairbanks are now on administrative leave.

That's after we're told the two troopers fired multiple rounds at a drunk and armed 28-year-old. VSP say Officer Fairbanks responded to the call.

Police say when they got to a house on Lower Notch Road, they found Greg West in his driveway and tried to de-escalate the situation.

After repeatedly asking West to drop the gun, we're told he didn't comply and that's when officers fired at him.

We're told Trooper Helm joined in 2014 as a trooper at the Derby Barracks and transferred to the New Haven Barracks in 2016. They say he worked on temporary assignment at the Rutland Barracks before returning to New Haven.

They say Trooper Hood worked as a trooper in Rutland before transferring to New Haven last month.