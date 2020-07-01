State warns Burlington bars for violating governor's orders

Four Burlington bars are on notice for violating the governor's orders this past weekend.

The city tells us Red Square, Ake's Place, the OP and JP's got warnings from the state.

Officials didn't specify why each bar was written up, but it could have been for a number of violations including being over 50% capacity indoors or exceeding 150 people outdoors.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, says he would prefer not to close bars again but will take further action if necessary to protect public health.