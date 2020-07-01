State-wide plastic bag ban and composting law go into effect Wednesday

Two new laws are starting Wednesday, aimed at reducing waste in the Green Mountain State.

On Wednesday, the state-wide plastic bag ban officially begins in Vermont. Plus, Vermonters will now have to throw their food scraps in the compost instead of the trash.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a push from the Vermont retailer and grocers association to move the plastic bag ban date out of concerns over reusable bags spreading germs.

But the Vermont Health Department gave reusable bags the okay and lawmakers stuck with Tuesday's date.

The goal is to cut down on the amount of plastic that ends up in Vermont landfills.

Starting Wednesday, food and service establishments will no longer be giving out plastic carryout bags when you check out.

Exceptions are loose items in a store like meat, flowers, or nuts and coffee.

That means you'll have to bring a reusable bag or pay 10 cents for a paper bag.

This also isn't only in the checkout line, plastic straws will now be by request, plastic stirrers will be replaced with a stirrer of a different material and stores will no longer be offering polystyrene as an option for egg cartons or trays.

Vermonters must now throw their food scraps in the compost instead of the trash.

State leaders say keeping food scraps out of the trash saves landfill space and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

There are a few options for you including composting at home, using a drop-off site or a curbside hauler.

However, state leaders aren't going through people's trash to check for compliance. They're asking Vermonters to make the decision for themselves.