State working to straighten out Vermont unemployment woes

Unemployment claims are starting to level off in Vermont. However, Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says it's too early to tell if the new alphabetical system-- where people file by last name on different days-- is working yet.

People with last names that start with A-E file online Mondays, F-L on Tuesdays, M-R on Wednesdays, S-Z on Thursdays, and Friday is open to all.

If you're calling in your claim, the number is 1-800-983-2300.

There was a system outage on Sunday that told people trying to file there was a problem with their Social Security numbers. The commissioner says that has been fixed, but we continue to hear from a number of Vermonters who say they're still having trouble getting through.