Statehouse commemorative bottle honors bicentennial

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission's latest commemorative bottle is molded in the shape of the Statehouse.

Proceeds from the sale of the bottle, filled with premium Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, will support the education and commemoration of New Hampshire's Statehouse Bicentennial Celebration.

Since 2013, bottle sales have generated more than $175,000.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/28/2019 5:00:48 AM (GMT -4:00)