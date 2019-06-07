State's attorney defends herself on Twitter after governor issues statement

A battle over three violent cases in Chittenden County that were dropped is playing out on Twitter.

"I don't believe justice is being served at this point in time," said Gov. Phil Scott.

The governor tweeted out a statement criticizing the decision and the Chittenden County State's Attorney who dropped the charges is defending herself.

Sarah George tweeted: "If you had called me, I would have explained my logic and strategy, or I could have sent you the SIXTEEN pages that I filed explaining why."

She tweeted several more times at the governor, including: "To believe that I would not have considered EVERY SINGLE alternative and LEGAL option before making my final decision, is insulting to myself, all of the attorneys involved in this process, and to the victims and their families."

We asked our legal expert, Jerry O'Neill, his take on the situation and if anything will change right now. But he says probably not.

"If there was a basis on which to take these cases to trial, and a reasonable likelihood of success, I'm quite sure she would have. I feel certain she couldn't find a psychiatrist who could say these people were sane," said O'Neill.

"I understand why the governor's upset about it, a lot of people are upset about it. but it's the reality of the fact that people who are insane, you don't solve or do anything effective by putting them in jail. they need to be in mental institutions," said O'Neill.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says they have a meeting scheduled for Friday to start discussing their options.

He says his office's first focus will be on what the Department of Mental Health can and cannot do.