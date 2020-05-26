State's attorney says Royalton shooting justified

Officials say a shooting in Royalton was a case of self-defense and no charges will be filed.

It happened on April 15 at about 10 p.m. at a home on Happy Hollow Road.

Investigators say Nicholas Schultz, 23, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was staying at the home owned by Jason Farina, 47.

They say Schultz returned to the home that night carrying a gun and refused to put it down when Farina asked him to. So Farina fired his own gun, hitting Schultz in the leg.

Schultz was treated at the hospital for the gunshot wound and released the next day.

Now, six weeks later, the Windsor County state's attorney says the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed in connection with the shooting.