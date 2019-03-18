VTrans goes over allocated winter salt budget

Mother Nature has been quite unpredictable this winter. The freeze-thaw conditions may be good for sugarers but they are not so great for our roads and cars.

Vermont roads and cars have seen the effects of this winter in more than one way. For car owners it starts with amount of salt that has been put on the road.

“It's been a busy winter, we've had a lot of small snowstorms and a lot of frequent snowstorms,” said Mark Chicoine, manager of Seaway Carwash,

He says cleaning your car frequently helps the car run better and longer.

The frequency of storms mean that VTrans used more salt than expected. “We are way over the average. Every time we've turned around we've been hit with small snowstorms and with freezing rain events,” said Todd Law with VTrans.

The amount of salt VTrans plans to use is based on an average winter of 140,000 tons. This year, crews used about 190,000 tons. What does that mean in terms of dollars?

“It was about $12 million was allocated to salt based on the averages and we are about $2.5 million over that with salt," Law said.

That brought this year’s total to $14.5 million. There's something else besides Mother Nature VTrans has been competing with and that is salt prices.

“We had about a 15 percent increase in salt prices this last year. So it went from $68 to $78 dollars a ton average across the state,” Law said.

All the salt on the roads means people who are driving are seeing their cars covered with the white grime. Experts say now that it's warmer the salt is going to work faster, so it’s important to get your car cleaned.

“This time of year the most important part is definitely washing the underneath of your car, getting the undercarriage washed,” said Chicoine.

While more money was spent on salt this year, it's all part of a bigger budget under the maintenance fund umbrella. VTrans says they are working closely with the financial team to make sure the total maintenance fund isn't over budget. That could mean purchasing less equipment or not taking on some contracted jobs this spring and summer.