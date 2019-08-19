Statewide hospital budget hearings kick-off Monday

Starting Monday, several hospitals around Vermont will be holding budget hearings.

We told you that last month, hospitals had to submit budgets to the Green Mountain Care Board so that they can reviewed during hearings starting Monday.

Some are looking at big rate increases as half a dozen are expected to end the year off with a deficit.

Starting Monday morning at Castleton University: Rutland Regional Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will all be discussed.

On Wednesday in Montpelier: Copley, North Country, and Gifford's budgets will be discussed.