Statistical snapshot of Vermont's early coronavirus cases

We are learning more about Vermont's first coronavirus cases. Our Roger Garrity breaks down what we learned from new data.

The new information was released Thursday morning by the Vermont Health Department. It's a statistical snapshot of the early confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont.

Of the 36 patients who tested positive between March 7 and March 20, their average age was about 72. The youngest was 22 and the oldest was 97.

Of those patients, 58% were men and 42% were women.

Some 53% of the positive cases were Chittenden County residents, 17% from Windsor County. The rest were spread between Bennington, Franklin, Addison, Orange, Washington and Windham counties.

How did they get it? Only 8% had contact with known COVID-19 patients. A quarter had traveled outside Vermont. Eight percent of those early cases were health care workers. Thirty percent had pre-existing conditions that made them more vulnerable to the virus.

Here were the most common symptoms:

-72% had a fever

-69% had a cough

-33% had muscle aches

-17% had shortness of breath, a sore throat and fatigue

The health department cautions that these reports were from very early data collected when testing was still very limited. The department plans to keep reviewing new data to see what trends they notice now that the illness is more widespread.