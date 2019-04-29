Former Sharon principal due in court

On Monday there will be an update in the case of a former Sharon principal accused of video taping girls in his home.

Dean Stearns, the former South Royalton School principal, has already pleaded guilty to charges of voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a minor. He admitted he used hidden cameras to record girls at his Sharon home, while they showered and used the bathroom. Two were foreign exchange student living with Stearns and his wife last fall, and the others were recorded while visiting.

The victims found cameras disguised as phone chargers and clocks and called police.

Monday, lawyers will meet for a status conference before a judge.