There will be a court update for the man accused of killing his estranged wife last March.

Police say Frank Sanville was out on furlough when he went to Wanda Sanville's house, shot her and killed her. He wasn't supposed to have any contact with her.

The family says the state should have done more to protect Wanda.

He has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

Lawyers are expected to meet Monday to talk about how the case is progressing.