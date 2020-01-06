Staying on track with fitness resolutions in 2020

Often New Years resolutions have something to do with exercise and healthy living, but the challenge is sustaining that motivation to be healthy.

Going to the gym is a great way to get in shape or stay in shape during the winter months. The Edge in Essex says they usually see a spike in membership during month of January.

"Yeah, I think as far as the health club goes, this is one of our most exciting times of year because we see lots of new faces," said the club's Nicole Williams.

New faces like Cagney Hamblett of Grand Isle, who says she signed up for a year.

"I would say there's probably 100 new members that came in just in the last two to three weeks," said the club's Michael Marquis.

But Marquis says membership also dips in the months of February and March. "It does tend to tail off by February in a lot of different ways in the club. It's a hard number to put a finger on. I would say roughly half of the people that come in," he said.

Nutrition psychologists say there are two reasons why -- people don't see results as soon as they like and they don't work out long enough for it to become a habit. "I don't know the exact number but it's, it's more than just a week or two," said Sue Kamp with the Vermont Department of Health.

Michael Desanto formed his exercise habit decades ago. He's been a member at The Edge for over 20 years. "I started exercising semi-religiously when I was 29, which would be forty-one years ago," said the Milton resident. He says that the gym gets crowded this time of year but it doesn't last. "Starting now, in early January, there is a huge surge of interest in getting to the gym and along about March it starts to peter out a little bit."

Williams says they are trying to keep attendance up. "Our goal is to support them to make sure that they're finding exercises, or the accountability and support that they need to stay here to keep going," she said.

And experts say even if you lose motivation in February, you can work to get it back. "If you lose a day, if a day is too complicated and you just can't get to the gym that day, get back on the trail again and try really hard to build the habit," Kamp said.

They recommend working out with friends and siblings to stay motivated. It's advice Cagney Hamblett is taking to heart. "My brother will be going with me most of the time so it'll be easy to have a little bit of motivation," she said.

