Staying safe in the sun

Vermont is ranked second among northern U.S. states for new cases of skin cancer.

That's due to a range of factors, including a demographic of much fairer-skinned residents, coupled with the misconception that being in the northern states means less harmful UV rays. For every 100,000 Vermonters, there are about 41 new cases of melanoma and other skin cancers.

The Department of Health warns Vermonters to be mindful of the weather and to be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen when outside, even on cloudy days.

"In Vermont, because we have limited sunny days and a colder climate, Vermonters may be less likely to be as careful with sun protection, such as sunscreen," said Sharon Mallory, the coordinator of the Comprehensive Cancer Control Program for the Vermont Department of Health.

The health department is working with local and state parks to add sunscreen dispensers at all park locations. They hope that will help Vermonters protect themselves on sunny summer days.