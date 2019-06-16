Staying safe on the water

Boating safety is on many Vermonters’ minds after a man died after a boating incident on Saturday.

Colchester Police Sergeant Michael Akerlind, the head of the department’s marine unit, says a lot of people are starting to take their boats out on Lake Champlain now that it’s warm outside. But he warns that, despite warm air temperatures, the water is still cold.

“The first top few inches are starting to warm up with the sun but the remainder of that water temperature is still pretty chilly. In the forties and fifties,” he said.

According to Akerlind, once in cold water, it only takes minutes to feel the effects of hypothermia.

“You can start to lose some of that fine motor control,” he explained. “So if there’s an accident or event or people end up in cold water, it’s important that, if they didn’t have a life jacket on, that they grab the closest one to them and get that on as quickly as they can while they can still operate buckles and zip zippers.”

Another big threat is the wind. This weekend, gusts reached up to 35 miles per hour on Lake Champlain. The lake can get waves as high as five feet which can overtake your boat. Police are urging you to know your boat’s limitations.

They also suggest boaters be familiar with the water they’re riding on so that they know where potential hazards and obstructions, such as underwater rocks, are.

“The best case scenario is you just get stuck and you’re stranded there for a little bit. The worst case is, you knock a hole in the boat and the boat starts to sink or passengers can be ejected because of that collision, or people can get hurt and that’s certainly nothing we want to see,” Sgt. Akerlind told WCAX News.

Right now, due to abnormally-high water levels, police say it’s harder for boaters to see what’s underneath them. The ideal lake level is 96 feet. Currently, Lake Champlain is at 99 feet.

In the event of an emergency on the water, police urge you to call your local police or fire department, the Coast Guard, or 911.

