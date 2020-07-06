Staying safe when it's hot, hazy and humid outside

It's going to be a hot and humid week in Burlington. And with the heat, comes concern about dehydration. Our Erin Brown spoke with a nurse from the UVM Medical Center to get some expert advice on what you should know before you head outside.

Registered Nurse David Weiss says they've seen an uptick in heat-related incidents in just the past few days within the July 4th weekend. He says there are three types of heat-related incidents: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Weiss says heat cramps are the least serious. If you're outside and you forget to drink water, you may feel your body cramp up. Weiss says your body is telling you it's time to get into the shade and drink fluids.

If you feel dizzy and extremely thirsty, that's heat exhaustion. Weiss says you need to go into a cool, shaded area-- preferably with AC-- and drink fluids. If possible, it's best to drink something that's 50% water and 50% sports drink.

The most severe is heat stroke-- it's considered a medical emergency. Weiss says you'll notice you have hot and dry skin. You may become agitated and angry, and could go into a coma or become unresponsive.

"So the best thing to do there is start removing layers, get out of the direct sunlight, get into some shade and AC, and call 911 for something like that. If someone is unresponsive or super tired and you can't wake them up, do not try to give them any fluids. At that point, you have to call 911," Weiss advised.

You want to act as soon as you feel dehydrated but Weiss says it's best to stay hydrated throughout the day instead of chugging water and fluids once the dehydration hits you because that can catch up to you.

Wearing a mask in this heat and humidity can be uncomfortable, but it still highly recommended by the CDC and the health departments in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. And masks are required to go into many establishments in our communities.

So how can you stay as comfortable as possible while keeping your mask on?

-Experts say get a mask in a cooler material like cotton and get it in white or a light color.

-Make sure its snug over your nose and mouth but it doesn't have to feel too tight.

-Bring extra masks with you so you can swap them out when they get sweaty.

-Since your sweating, doctors say drink more fluids to prevent dehydration. This will also help prevent you from getting rashes or breaking out.

-Also, moisturize and don't wear makeup to keep your pores from clogging up.

-Lastly, wash your masks in warm water every day.